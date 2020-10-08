Hyderabad: Muslim journalist with failed kidneys needs donations

Hyderabad: Mohammed Musleh uddin Multani alias Junaid Multani, resident of Falaknuma, Hyderabad, a senior Journalist working for ABN Andhra Jyoti News Channel needs financial help as recently he has been diagnosed with kidney failure.

Multani is the sole bread earner of the family. He has three daughters and a son, who are all studying. He was not feeling well for quite some time. On the advice of doctors, he conducted some tests. On the basis of reports, he came to know that both of his kidneys are failed up to 85 percent. Since then he and his family are under immense distress.

The journalist who possesses media accreditation card, enquired from NIMS about kidney transplantation but he was told that it may take 6 months to 1 year. But according to doctors, he doesn’t have that much time, so he requested Minister for information technology, K Tarak Rama Rao to help him get treatment and transplantation of kidney.

His contact numbers are 9391749783, 9490618855

His account details are as follows:

Punjab National Bank

Sultan Shahi Hyderabad TS

Account Number: 1597000105039314

IFSC Code Punb :0159700

MICR Code :500024011

Branch Code :159700

His Google Pay number is 9391749783.