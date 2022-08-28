Hyderabad: Muslim man booked for allegedly threatening to kill Raja Singh

Hyderabad: A case is booked at Cyber crime police station against Mohammed Imran alias Caller Imran for allegedly threatening to kill Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh and three others.

After the MLA made derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed on Monday night, Imran made a video and uploaded it on social media. In the video, he threatened to teach a lesson to MLA Raja Singh, BJYM leader Laddu Yadav, Kalu Singh, and one more person. A suo motu case is booked on him at Hyderabad cyber crime police station under 153A and 505 Sections of IPC.

On Saturday night, he was taken into custody and the police released him after issuing a notice to him.

Imran had gone to a rally near the Laddu Yadav house on Tuesday night during the protest against Raja Singh, the rally was attacked and Imran was attacked allegedly by associates of Laddu Yadav leading to bleeding injuries.

Imran a resident of Kalapather in the old city of Hyderabad gained to sobriquet for making phone calls to public representatives, government officials, and religious leaders over public issues and making the audio of a conversation viral on social media.

Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh from Goshamahal constituency was arrested for the second time on Thursday. Singh was arrested under the Preventive Detention Act (PD Act) for his derogatory comments against Muslims and the Prophet Muhammad in a Youtube video.