Hyderabad: Muslim matrimonial conclave to be held today

Hyderabad: Invite only Muslim matrimonial conclave by Siasat Matri has become the talk of the town as it is helping many prospective brides and grooms in finalizing their matrimonial alliances.

After the conclusion of the recently held conclave, families of prospective brides and grooms who were invited were successfully able to finalize the matches.

As it is an invite-only meeting, the profiles of the prospective brides and grooms are first analyzed by Siasat Matri team, and based on their expectations, they are invited to the conclave.

Due to profile analyses by the expert team, the chances of the matches getting finalized increases drastically. This is one of the secrets behind the high success rate of the recently held conclave.

Next matrimonial conclave

The next matrimonial conclave is going to be held today at Siasat Office, Abids. In the event, a total of 45 persons who were invited by the Siasat Mati team are going to interact with each other face-to-face.

As done in the last conclave, the profiles are shortlisted based on the expectations mentioned in the profiles.

The conclave is scheduled to begin at 1 pm today.

How to become part of next matrimonial conclave?

In order to become part of the next matrimonial conclave, prospective brides and grooms can register online on the Siasat Matri website (click here).

After registration, the Siasat Matri team will analyze the profile, and based on the expectations, families of prospective brides and grooms will be invited to the next matrimonial conclave.

Apart from it, the profiles will be showcased (Only after taking consent) in the episode of the matrimonial video series.

Following is the latest episode of the series.

Siasat Matri’s video matrimonial series and conclave are ensuring that prospective brides and grooms find their life partners easily.

All services can be availed on mobile by downloading the Android Application of ‘Siasat Matri’ from the Google Play store (Download Now) & iOS App for Apple (Download Now).

For any assistance, talk to the Siasat Matri team by dialing +917207524803 or +917207244144 or +919550494556.