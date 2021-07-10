Hyderabad: Muslim woman donates liver to save her Hindu husband

Hyderabad: A Muslim woman has donated liver to her Hindu husband to save his life at Gleneagles Global Hospital in Hyderabad.

Venkata Subba Reddy was suffering from progressive liver failure when his wife Mumtaz decided to help him.

Venkata’s conditions were progressively worsening and causing life-threatening complications.

“His liver was severely damaged and he required an immediate transplant. Mumtaz’s family members also came forward to donate their liver. However, only Mumtaz’s liver was compatible with Subba Reddy despite her slender appearance,” Dr Raghavendra Babu, senior consultant liver transplant surgeon, Gleneagles Global Hospital, told media.

“He was successfully operated on in March 2021 and had a smooth recovery. He now leads an active and healthy life,” the doctor said.

According to the media reports, Mumtaz is also doing well and doing her daily errands to keep her husband healthy. From cooking food for Subba Reddy to ensuring that his medicines are delivered in a timely manner, everything is taken care of by her.

The inter-faith couple has one son and two daughters, and the family lives in the town of Proddatur in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh.