Hyderabad: Muslims worry as graveyards shrink due to encroachments

Hyderabad: Muslims in Hyderabad are worried over the fact that graveyards in the city are shrinking due to rapid urbanization and encroachments.

In the city, finding space for the burial is becoming difficult day by day, The Hans India reported.

People are raising fingers at both the graveyard committee and Wakf Board for not taking action against the persons involved in encroachments.

TPCC organizing secretary Osman Mohammed Khan has been quoted saying that in Kalapathar, illegal construction activities are taking place inside the graveyard. He alleged that the boundary wall of the graveyard has been demolished and graves attached to the wall were destroyed to carry out illegal constructions.

He further alleged that the graveyard committee is involved in the activity. Leveling allegation against at Wakf Board, he said that the board has failed to protect burial grounds in the city.

In other areas such as Begum Bazar and Shahinayath Jung, buildings have been constructed on the graveyard land.

Due to rapid urbanization in the city, land grabbers are encroaching on burial lands. It is creating problems for the residents of the city in finding a place for the burials. Many of them are even forced to find a place in the city outskirts.

Highlighting the alleged incompetency of Wakf Board officials, TDP Minority Cell vice president Mohammed Ahmed said that despite informing them about the alleged illegal construction in a graveyard in Jiyaguda, no action was taken so far.