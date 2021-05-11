Hyderabad: Mysterious blast in hand bag creates panic

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 12th May 2021 12:30 am IST

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed on Tuesday night in the Jairam Nagar cross roads under Jeedimetla police station limits after a mysterious blast occurred.

The explosion occured when man was carrying a hand bag. The sound of the blast was so loud that the locals panicked with the sound of the explosion.

According to locals a person who was carrying a small hand bag exploded, though he survived in the blast but he sustained injuries, police along with the CLUES team and the dog squad arrived at the spot and had taken the person into custody.

Police believe the explosion was caused by a can of chemicals in the bag. A case has been registered by the Cyberabad police and investigation is underway.

