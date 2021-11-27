Hyderabad: National Annual Bookfair to begin soon

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Book Fair Society is all set to launch the city’s 34th Annual Book Fair in December, the dates of which will be announced soon.

Apart from its prominent Unique Selling Point, a wide range of books, the annual book fair will organize book launches, hold seminars, and conduct activities to promote book reading habits among people.

The first Annual Book Fair was held in the year 1985 at the Central Library in Ashok Nagar with the participation of a few prominent publishers and sellers. After an overwhelming response, year after year, from book readers in the city, the fairs were shifted to larger grounds like the Nizam College ground, Public Gardens, Exhibition grounds, etc.

The city’s annual book fair has been taking place at the Telangana Kala Bharati (NTR Grounds) for the past four years. The event is conducted with the help of the state government, is graced by prominent Telugu writers and scholars.

The city’s annual book fair has gone national with over 300 publishers participating in the event. Book fairs are also being organized in various districts across the city, including Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar, Kottagudem, Kodad, Mahaboobnagar, Kamareddy, Wanaparthy, etc.

The book fair also promotes the habit of reading among children with activities such as storytelling, painting, dancing, and cultural programs.