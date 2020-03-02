Hyderabad: National science day lecture held at MANUU

A+ A-

Hyderabad: School of Sciences, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) celebrated National Science Day on 28th February 2020.

Prof. Zafar Ahsan, Visiting Professor, Department of Mathematics (MANUU) and Research Fellow, USIM, Malaysia delivered a special lecture on “Are we made up of Stardust?”. In his lecture, he correlated the composition of the elements present in the human with the elements in the celestial bodies.

Prof. Ayub Khan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, MANUU, while addressing expressed his concern that though girl students are visible at school and college level, still they are in minority at higher positions, particularly in sciences. He emphasized that the family and society have a role to play in the upward movement of the fair sex.

Prof. Parveen Jahan, Convener of the program and Dr. Aleem Basha, Program coordinator were also present.

Prizes were also distributed to the winners of Scientific oral and Poster presentations competition. Professors, research scholars, and students of science faculty attended the lecture.

