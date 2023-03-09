Hyderabad: Nawab Shah Alam Khan’s wife passes away at 90 years

Hyderabad: Janaba Abida Khatoon Saheba wife of the late Nawab Shah Alam Khan who was the owner of Deccan Cigarette Factory passed away at the age of 90 years.

She is survived by her children, Nawab Mahboob Alam Khan (9989098111), Nawab Khader Alam Khan (9849042791), Nawab Zahid Alam Khan (9866976691), Nawab Mohammed Alam Khan (9849013557), Nawab Mahmood Alam Khan (9866891888), Nawab Ahmed Alam Khan (9330177775), Nawab Mustafa Alam Khan (9849499991).

Namaz-e-Janaza will be held after Magrib Namaz at Masjid Saleema Khatoon, Himayat Nagar, Hyderabad.