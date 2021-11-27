Hyderabad: Need to curb activities of parking mafia

Hyderabad: There is an urgent need to curb the activities of the parking mafia in the old city.

The parking mafia in the old city is indulging in illegal extortion activities which are leading to altercations and disputes between them and the vehicle owners.

The complaints of the victims are being ignored by the officials which are further emboldening the Mafia to continue with their illegal extortion acts.

In spite of the state government clear directives through a GO not to collect parking fees near shopping malls and other places, the arbitrary extortion of parking fees is continuing unimpeded.

The extortion activities of parking lots are at their peak at Laad Bazar, Mogalpura, Shalibanda as well as at Ghansi Bazar, High Court Road, and near Madina building.

This parking mafia harasses the vehicle owners to extort arbitrary amounts as parking charges while there is a complete government ban on parking fees.

The Department of Municipal Administration has only allowed the single screen theatres to collect parking fees from the cinegoers.

In the absence of parking facilities and non-execution of multi storeys parking complexes in the old city, those indulging in illegal parking business are minting money.

The government officials are not allowed to collect parking fees near private or government hospitals. Similarly, no parking lots are alloted to collect parking fees.

In spite of the illegal activities of the parking mafia, the officials of the GHMC and Police Department are silent spectators.