Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park ticket prices to go up

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park experience in the city is going to become more expensive, as the forest department seeks to raise revenue by increasing the admission price.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Zoos and Parks Authority of Telangana (ZAPAT) on Tuesday, which was presided over by forests minister A Indrakaran Reddy.

Adults will now pay Rs 70 on weekdays and Rs 80 on holidays and weekends, while children will pay Rs 45 on weekdays and Rs 55 on holidays and weekends, according to the new pricing system.

Previously, tickets for adults were priced at Rs 60 on weekdays and Rs 75 on weekends and holidays, while children’s tickets were priced at Rs 40 on weekdays and Rs 50 on weekends and holidays.

The Forest department, however, has decided to raise the admission price across the board in order to produce more revenue.

Information on when the new prices will come into effect is not yet known.