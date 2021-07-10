Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park to re-open for visitors from Sunday

Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park, is set to re-open for visitors from July 11, (Sunday) 8.30 am onwards, the zoo authorities said. Visitors are requested to follow the COVID-19 protocol as approved by the chief wildlife warden.

In the run-up to its reopening, the zoo authorities on Friday said that COVID-19 protocol shall be mandatory for all the visitors to undergo thermal screening at the point of entry, visitors with symptoms of cold and fever shall not be permitted entry into the Zoo.

Children below 10 years and adults above 65 years of age are advised to avoid visiting Zoo especially on weekends and public holidays. The NZP officials said all moats are open except the following facilities which shall remain closed until further orders.

Safari Park Complex

Nocturnal Animal House

Reptile House

Aquarium

Fossil Museum

Natural History Museum etc.,

The (Battery Operated Vehicles) BOVs and Toy Train shall run with 50 per cent occupancy to allow social distancing norms. However, a family can book the entire BOV for their use on an exclusive basis. Booking of guest houses too is discontinued until further orders.

All the ticket counter queues are marked as per social distancing norms. The visitors are advised to follow social distancing while purchasing tickets, the zoo officials further said. All the visitors shall use the medicated footbath at the entrance of the Zoo and strictly follow six feet social distancing while in the Zoo Premises.

The zoo authorities stated that it shall be mandatory for all the visitors and staff to wear face masks from the point of entry and during the visit. Entry without a face mask into the Zoo will not be permitted. Violators will be imposed with a fine of Rs. 200/- per head and in case of any argument will be expelled from Zoo.

Visitors have been advised against touching barricades and other surfaces to minimize the chances of spread and contamination and move along designated pathways only. Also, the visitors shall use only the designated places marked for having food.

Spitting in the Zoo premises is strictly prohibited and is punishable with a fine of Rs. 1000/- as per Section 484 of GHMC Act.1955, the zoo authorities added.

