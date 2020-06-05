Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park website launched

Minister for EFS&T along with Telangana Forest officials and Hyderabad Zoo authorities launching the Nehru Zoological website on Friday at Saifabad.

Hyderabad: A. Indrakaran Reddy, Minister for EFS&T, Endowments, Telangana State launched the official website (www.nehruzoopark.in) of Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad on Friday at Aranya Bhavan in Saifabad.

The visitors to Hyderabad Zoo can now avail of all the information about Zoo its activities, animals, adoption details etc., from the website.

They can also book Entry tickets online. This online ticketing will come into effect once the Zoo Park is reopened for the public. Since 15 March 2020, as per the instructions of the Government of India, Govt. Telangana and Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi the Zoo Park is closed for public due to the Pandemic Disease COVID-19. It will reopen to the public only after receiving orders from the Government of India, Telangana State Government, and Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion A. Indra Karan Reddy, Minister for EFS&T, Endowments, Telangana State greeted one and all on the Eve of “World Environment Day”, being celebrated on the theme “Bio-Diversity”.

On the eve of World Environment Day, the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad conducted online slogan writing and quiz competition for students on theme “Bio-Diversity”. Large Nos. of students participated in the competitions, winners will be declared on June 8 on the twitter account of Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

