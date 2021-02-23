Hyderabad: Nepali couple killed after ‘drunk’ driver lost control of truck

Hyderabad: A Nepali couple was killed in a fatal accident here on Monday night after a speeding truck lost control and fell on them. The accident took place near the Shivalayam Temple turning, near Alwal when the truck toppled at a curve and fell on the pedestrian couple Numlal Bhandari and Meena Devi Bhandari, killing them on the spot.

According to police, the truck driver, Kolluru Narsimha was over-speeding and was under the heavy influence of alcohol.

Police said that the accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody for a period of 14 days. His driving license was also seized and will be cancelled by the Road Transport Authority (RTA).

“Keeping the Blood alcohol content (BAC) reading and over-speeding in consideration, the accused could be investigated under the case of homicide,” police said.

Police also said that the accused driver confessed that he has been driving under the influence of alcohol on a regular basis. “This led the police to remand the owner of the truck for allowing the accused to drive despite knowing that he is a regular drinker,” police added.