Hyderabad: New director appointed at NIMS

Hyderabad: Dr Bheerappa Nagari, who is currently serving as head of the surgical gastroenterology department at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) was appointed as the director.

Medical and Health Secretary Syed Ali Murthuja Rizvi approved the appointment. The tenure will last for three years from the date of appointment.

Dr Nagari has earlier served as an associate dean member for the Allied Health Sciences department from 2018 to 2020.

He was also an analyst for the Diplomate of Public Board and Master of Chirurgiae (M.ch.) in Surgical Gastroenterology at several universities since 2013.

An MBBS graduate of the 1985 batch from Gulbarga University, Dr Nagari has received many honours in the past, for example, the Limca Book of Records 2019 for effectively eliminating the biggest cystic tumour from the liver, Vaidya Ratna Award 2019, Telangana Health care Award, Best Specialist of Telangana state in 2017 among others.