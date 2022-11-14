Hyderabad: New foot-over-bridge inaugurated at Erragadda

Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor Vijayalakshmi Gadwal along with Telangana home minister Mahmood Ali and animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday inaugurated a new foot-over-bridge at Erragadda. During the inauguration, Gadwal stated said the state government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore to build 38 foot-over-bridges across the city for pedestrian safety and accident prevention.

The GHMC Mayor also said that the other foot over bridges are being completed and on war footing. “This FOB will be very useful for pedestrians in the congested Erragadda area. It will be useful for 4300 pedestrians in the coming days,” added Vijayalakshmi.

Under the guidance of the Telangana IT and MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao (KTR), Gadwal stated that the infrastructure in Hyderabad is being built, which includes roads through the Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP), roads-over-bridges (ROBs), and underpasses. The GHMC head also informed that about 700 kilometers of road through the CRMP works are also being laid.

Development works of Nalas are also being carried out for the prevention of floods, while infrastructure is being provided based on the needs of citizens, the GHMC Mayor said. On Monday, GHMC Deputy Mayor Srilata Shobhan Reddy, corporators Shahin Begum, Kolan Lakshma Reddy, GHMC zonal Ccommissioner Shankaraiah and other officials were present.