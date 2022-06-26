Hyderabad: New foot-over-bridge inaugurated at Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art foot over-bridge near St. Ann’s School in Secunderabad at a cost of Rs five crores.

Lifts and escalators have been installed on both sides of the foot-over bridge. In addition, eight CCTV cameras have also been fitted.

Speaking at the occasion, minister Srinivas Yadav said that the Hyderabad metropolis has developed tremendously in all sectors since the formation of Telangana.

He explained that the foot-over bridge was built so that all citizens, old and young, could easily cross the road. The minister said that many developmental works have been undertaken under the auspices of Municipal Administration minister KT Rama Rao at a cost of billions of rupees to cater to the needs of the people of Hyderabad, which is developing as a cosmopolitan city.

“Along with the construction of new flyovers and underpasses, development and widening of roads are also underway to address the growing tropic problem. Foot-over bridges and skywalks are being constructed to alleviate the problems faced by pedestrians,” the minister informed.

He said that seven foot-over-bridges have been made available to the public under GHMC so far and construction work on another 22 bridges is underway and will be made available soon.

A comprehensive canal development program has been launched to fully develop the canals. Under this program, along with the development of the canals, overflow removal works are underway, he said.

Yadav said that with the development of the canals, a permanent solution can be found to the flood problem faced by the people living close to the canals for many years.