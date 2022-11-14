Hyderabad: New Foot over Bridge ready to use at Erragadda

Hyderabad: Mayor of Hyderabad, G Vijaya Laxmi, inaugurated the Foot over Bridge (FoB), built at a cost of Rs 5 crore at Erragadda on Monday.



With the new facility constructed by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), pedestrians can now cross the bustling NH 65 stretch to safely reach educational institutions, commercial establishments, hospitals, etc.



The newly constructed bridge is equipped with elevators and escalators to ease the facility for elderly and disabled people.

“A total of eight FoBs have been made available to pedestrians and more such pedestrian-friendly facilities are being developed by the GHMC,” Mayor said.



The Mayor, appreciating the TRS government for their developmental works, said that a large number of prestigious infrastructure projects, aimed at improving the quality of travel for commuters in Hyderabad, are being taken up under the leadership of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister, KT Rama Rao.

The Erragadda FoB will immensely benefit pedestrians to cross the bustling NH 65 stretch to safely reach educational institutions, commercial establishments, hospitals, etc.

Home Minister, Mohd Mahmood Ali, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLC, MS Prabhakar Rao, and others were present at the inauguration.