Hyderabad: New foot over bridge unveiled by Mayor in Panjagutta

Hyderabad: A new foot over bridge (FoB) was inaugurated by the city mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Wednesday. The new bridge was built with a cost of Rs 5 crore, and has lifts and escalators on both sides.

The bridge aims to minimise conflict between pedestrians and motorists on the busy road, which will lead to lower accident rates.

In a tweet, the mayor said, “Inaugurated Foot Over Bridge near Hyderabad Central Mall Panjagutta constructed with a cost of 5 Cr along with MLA @NagenderDanam Garu & @GHMCOnline officials. It is one of the busiest roads in city FOB will provide a safe passage to the pedestrians crossing the road.”

Around Rs 16 crore have been utilized for the construction of FoBs in the city. Apart from the installation of lifts and escalators, work on walkways, staircase erection, roof sheeting, mild steel railing, crash barrier, and flooring was completed for five FoBs.

Apart from the one in Panjagutta, construction of four others has been completed near St. Ann’s High School in Secunderabad, Neredmet bus stop, Swapna Theatre in Rajendra Nagar, and near NSSK High School in Ferozguda.