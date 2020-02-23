Hyderabad: New GHMC Act listed for budget session

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday announced that a new GHMC Act will be introduced in the coming budget session of the Legislative Assembly after incorporation of all rules and regulations from the Telangana Municipal Act.

The aim of the New GHMC Act is to provide better civic services and transparency in Administration said K. Taraka Rama Rao at a review meeting held at MCHRD.

All the rules and regulations incorporated in the Telangana Municipal Act will be included in the New GHMC Act, on this, the Minister asked the Principle Secretary Arvind Kumar, Commissioner GHMC, Lokesh Kumar and other senior officials to look into the matter and submit a report of items to be included in the New GHMC Act.

By introducing the New Act– Telangana State Building Permissions and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS). With the implementation of this Act lot of changes will take place apart from improvement in the delivery system and accountability and quality of work, KTR informed.

Earlier the Minister have also review the ongoing works in the city like on SRDP, CMRP, development of footpaths, public toilets, bus shelters, development of slip and link roads, modernization of Graveyards, HRDCL, sanitation, desilting of nalas, protection and development/beautification of lakes and ponds, junction improvements, vending zones, water harvesting structures, re-cycle of C&D wastes and new dumping yards and garbage transport vehicles.

KTR directed the officials that all link and slip roads should be completed by the 15th of April, 2020. Construction of four Maha Prasthanam in each zone, and providing more Basthi Dawakhanas to prepare a plan of action on seasonal diseases during summer and monsoon period according to the calendar chart and take preventive measure and also to update the works on the dashboard.

On land acquisition issues the Minister instructed the officials to issue all notices in a single day of a particular project so that it will be easy to take action in time.

Further, he also directed the Zonal Commissioners to be well acquitted with the ongoing works and their status in their jurisdiction and co-ordinate and share the activities being taken up within GHMC and other stakeholders departments for early completion of works.

On ongoing SRDP and CRMP works, the Minister instructed the Zonal Commissioners and Engineering officials to prepare a plan of action on grounding and completion of works and synchronize the role and works of other departments on shifting of utilities in order to complete development projects without any delay. And also to review the works at field level from time to time and take action accordingly.

Dr. B. Rammohan, H.W. Mayor, Md. Baba Fasiuddin, Dy. Mayor, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and All Zonal Commissioners, Additional Commissioners participated in the meeting.

