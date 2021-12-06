Hyderabad: New junctions will be set up to reduce traffic jams

Updated: 6th December 2021 2:02 pm IST
Junctions to be set up in Khairatabad soon to reduce traffic. (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is setting up junctions in major areas of the city, in order to reduce the traffic hassle and ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

Currently, the civic body is setting up 11 new junctions while 14 other junctions are in the pipeline. Zones such as LB Nagar, Charminar, Serilingampally, and Kukatpally will have one junction each, while the Secundrabad zone will have two. The Khairtabad zone will have five new traffic junctions.

The development of junctions is underway in the aforementioned areas. As part of the junction development program, the civic body will emphasise junction widening, development of traffic islands, greenery development, and installation of bollards.

A press release from the GHMC said, “To meet the traffic needs of rapidly growing Hyderabad, development of 90 junctions was proposed. Among them, 69 have already been developed and the remaining are under different stages of accomplishment.”

According to a report by Telangana Today, it is to be noted that, most of the junction development work is being done at the Khairtabad zone, and out of the 34 junctions there, 22 have been completed.

