Hyderabad: New link roads to come up in 29 corridors

Hyderabad: The state government is steadfast on improving connectivity and reducing traffic hassle in the IT corridors. 29 corridors in the state are set to get new link roads.

The missing links project has been initiated to improve connectivity, and phases one and two are already in progress. The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited has identified 29 such corridors, where a total of Rs 491.49 crore would be spent under phase three of the missing links project.

As part of the third phase, a 6.5 km link road from Chandanagar railway station to Venkateshwara nagar Layout (South) which includes the Chandanagar Railway Station to Vishali Nagar North link road, 1.6 km link road from Road Number 45 Jubliee Hills to Durgam Cheruvu, and 1.5 km link road from Ameenpur Village to HMT Colony in Miyapur have been identified.

According to the HRDCL records, 13 link roads are being developed under phase two currently. The estimated cost of these roads is Rs 298.56 crore. As of now, the 0.75 km Alkapuri Township- Radial Road 5 Narsingi stretch, 1.75 km Dollar Hills- Neknampur stretch, and 3.89 km ORR – Lanco Hills stretch are being developed in Phase 2. Meanwhile, five roads are in the tenders stage and preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is under progress for five roads.

According to a report by Telangana Today, the state government has consulted the HRDCL and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC ), giving a nod to 135 links which will cover 126 kilometers in all.