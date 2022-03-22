Hyderabad: Newborn boy dies in hospital, family ransacks PHC

Hyderabad: Members of a family ransacked a Primary Health Centre (PHC) at SR Nagar on Monday after the death of a newborn. The family alleged negligence by authorities.

According to the police, a woman identified as Najeem Khatoon visited the PHC for the birth of her first child. Following the initial examination, the doctors kept Najeem under observation since the expected delivery date was March 26.

The patient was administered saline based on the doctors’ advice, after which she was shifted to the labour room. On March 19, Najeem delivered a baby boy who was born with a double umbilical cord around his neck. It is suspected that the baby had also consumed stool.

The baby was placed on a ventilator since he did not cry post-birth. he was then shifted to Niloufer hospital. The family alleged that the baby died while being shifted. Najeem’s family returned to the PHC and ransacked the furniture.

Police further added that the patient’s mother and sister barged into the labour room and abused the staff. The police have registered a case under section 332 of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of Telangana Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions.

The police have begun investigating the case. Further details are awaited.