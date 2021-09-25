Hyderabad: Newborn dies after father hits him with a plastic pipe

Hyderabad: A 22-day-old infant died after his father allegedly hit him with a plastic pipe at Saidabad on Friday.

According to the police, the parents of the newborn baby, 32-year-old Rajesh and 25-year-old Jahanvi were quarreling in their house at Posalla Basthi in Saidabad. During the quarrel, Rajesh took a plastic pipe and tried to hit his wife and in the scruffle, ended up hitting the infant.

The Saidabad Inspector K Subbi Ram Reddy said “She was holding the infant and tried to escape her husband and turned. Rajesh unwittingly hit the infant with the plastic pipe, resulting in serious injury to the neck. The child was rushed to a hospital where he died”.

The police have registered a case. The infant was the second child of the couple with the elder boy is admitted to the hospital because Rajesh had harmed him during a fight with his wife a few months ago.