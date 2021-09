Hyderabad: A bride absconded with “Meher” money and gold jewellery immediately after the marriage. This incident took place in Hyderabad on Friday.

Speaking to media personnel, Mohammed Ilyas a native of Bangalore said that on Friday his marriage was solemnised with a local woman in a house in Vatpally. After the nikah, the woman on the pretext of going to beauty parlour absconded with the Rs.50,000 and gold jewellery worth Rs.1.75 lakh.