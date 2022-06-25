Hyderabad: Newly-wed couple dies by suicide

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 25th June 2022 12:47 pm IST
Girl found dead
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: A couple who got married four months back allegedly died by suicide on Friday at Srinagar Colony, Uppal.

The couple is identified as Sai Goud and Navaneetha Laxmi.

The alleged suicide came to the limelight after their bodies were found hanging from the ceiling fan of the bedroom.

MS Education Academy

After receiving the information about the alleged suicide, cops reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the Gandhi Hospital morgue.

The couple who had a love marriage at Arya Samaj was living in a rented house.

Speaking to Siasat.com, CI of police R. Govinda Reddy told that the couple took the extreme step after an argument over Goud’s alcoholism.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button