Hyderabad: Newly-wed couple dies by suicide

Hyderabad: A couple who got married four months back allegedly died by suicide on Friday at Srinagar Colony, Uppal.

The couple is identified as Sai Goud and Navaneetha Laxmi.

The alleged suicide came to the limelight after their bodies were found hanging from the ceiling fan of the bedroom.

After receiving the information about the alleged suicide, cops reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the Gandhi Hospital morgue.

The couple who had a love marriage at Arya Samaj was living in a rented house.

Speaking to Siasat.com, CI of police R. Govinda Reddy told that the couple took the extreme step after an argument over Goud’s alcoholism.