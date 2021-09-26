Hyderabad: Newly wedded bride murdered in Bachupally

Hyderabad: A newly wedded bride was murdered by her husband in Pragathi Nagar area from Bachupally mandal . The victim has been identified as Sudharani. She got married to accused Kiran from Pragathi Nagar one month back.

The accused started suspecting his wife ever since their marriage. He slit her throat on Saturday night and murdered the victim brutally. Later he also tried to commit suicide by slitting his wrist.

The police reached the spot after receiving the information and shifted the dead body Sudharani to Gandhi hospitals for post mortem.

The accused Kiran was also shifted to a private hospital for treatment. Unable to bear the pain of the murder of their dear one , the family members of Sudharani ransacked furniture at the residence of Kiran in Kamareddy.