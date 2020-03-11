Hyderabad: Newlywed bride commits suicide

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A 10-month-old bride committed suicide vexed with the harassment of her in-laws. This incident occurred in the area which falls under the jurisdiction of Jubilee Hills Police station.

As per the details of the case, Soni (18), wife of Ashok took this extreme step. She had got married in June 2019.

Soon after the marriage, in-laws of the girl were harassing her for getting dowry. Vexed with this, the girl committed suicide.

Jubilee Hills Police registered a case and started investigation.