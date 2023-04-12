Hyderabad: NIMS Cardiologists perform heart surgery without opening chest

Hyderabad: Heart specialists at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) successfully completed a minimally invasive Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) heart surgery on a 67-year-old patient.

The procedure was first to be reported to have been carried out in Telangana’s government hospital where the patient was operated on without open-heart surgery.

Doctors said that Devamma hailing from Jagtial district underwent open-heart surgery for mitral valve replacement in 2015 following which she suffered mitral valve blockage which resulted in major health complications.

NIMS cardiologists led by Dr B Srinivas, keeping in mind her medical history and age decided to conduct the procedure through TMVR, a minimally invasive treatment that replaces the damaged mitral valve without open-heart surgery.

During the procedure, a flexible and hollow catheter was inserted through a tiny incision in the groin area, through a local blood vessel, employed to reach the heart and replace the mitral valve.