Hyderabad: NIMS Hospital to be upgraded

Hyderabad: After directions given by the Telangana State Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to upgrade the Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), plans have been devised on a larger scale to implement it. Recently, State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar visited the hospital.

A decision was taken to increase the number of beds in the hospital from 1489 to 3000. It was also decided to arrange 500 beds in trauma care and medical tourism respectively. The hospital authorities has planned to increase the 160 seats in PG courses to 500.

In the Broad Speciality 14 divisions, plans has been made to increase the number of seats from 97 to 266 whereas in the Super Speciality section, the number of seats has been increased from 63 to 234.

The 16 types of various P.G diploma courses seats has been increased from the present 205 to 300. In the same way, 54 beds in the trauma care center will be increased to 500.

In the Nephrology department, the number of beds will be raised to 200 from 95 while in the Urology department, 100 beds will be available from the present 69. In this way, beds count is set to increase in every major speciality ward of the hospital.

The hospital authorities have also decided to increase 277 beds in the private rooms of the International block to 500.

The Trauma Speciality Millennium Block has been converted into Diagnostics Research Center. Four new blocks will be build which will consist of 2500 beds with integrated facilities.