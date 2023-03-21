Hyderabad: NIMS nurses protest over harassment by management

Hyderabad: Tensions prevailed at the Nizam’s Institute Of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Tuesday as hundreds of nurses launched a flash strike alleging harassment by the management.

The strike which was conducted for several hours by the members of the Nurses Union in NIMS and was called off at 3 PM upon assurances from the hospital’s senior management, said Sub Inspector K Akhila speaking to Siasat.com.

“The leader of the Nurse’s union was served a memo by the hospital management for being late for duty several days in the last month. It was a personal memo but the nurses union decided to stage a protest against it and boycott duties for several hours,” said a senior Nurse from the hospital.

Over a hundred nurses reportedly participated in the strike and boycotted duties in several departments of the hospital.