Hyderabad: NIMS providing free diagnostic tests to needy one’s

Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) have decided to aid patients by providing complex and costly laboratory tests free of cost that are not provided otherwise owing to lack of equipment, medicinal availability at OGH.

The collaboration with NIMS will help the needy in receiving tests for free. It also aids people who travel from various pockets of Telangana to Hyderabad for treatment of conditions such as tumours, liver disorders, cancer, among other ailments.

Some important tests to be administered as a result of this collaboration include genetic testing, antibody tests, tumour detection tests, liver function tests, mammograms, and renal function tests which are currently not available in the Osmania hospital.

This puts a strain on underprivileged patients as they cannot afford to pay private diagnostic centres, which charge around Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000.

According to the doctors of Osmania hospital, every day, around 5,000 routine tests are performed at Osmania Hospital, and around 3000 patients visit regularly.

Some cancer patients require tests such as histopathology, which are not accessible at OGH.

Many patients will benefit from the NIMs agreement. OGH has invested in the required equipment, staff, and other goods to perform common tests such as X-rays, CT scans, blood tests, and urine tests. However, it lacks the necessary infrastructure to undertake large-scale experiments, Hans India reported.

Despite the fact that the state government recently supplied some new equipment to the hospital, it does not contain equipment or facilities for conducting critical examinations.

Because the pressure for NIMS diagnostics is expected to rise, it has been learned that the organization has planned to recruit more medical staff and lab technicians to meet the needs of referral patients.