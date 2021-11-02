Hyderabad: NIMS to be upgraded to 4000-bed hospital

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is all set to upgrade one of the most notable medical institutions of the state, the Hyderabad’s Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). The state government has decided to increase the hospital bed count and upgrade the present medical infrastructure.

In this regard, the state government plans to increase the number of beds from the present 1500 to 4000 as there is an increase in the number of patients getting admitted for treatment. With the need for some more departments and extra medical infrastructure required, the health authorities have decided on the expansion of the hospital.

An official of the Health Department has said that the land available in the Punjagutta Colony will be used for expansion and upgradation works. He added that the architects have been assigned to submit designs for the said project.

The official further said that currently, the hospital has 30 basic departments including academics, research and investigations. Various departments, specialties, and infrastructure which are not available in the present premises will be accommodated in the new building, the official added.

According to the sources, Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao who also happens to be the president of NIMS is keen to provide corporate-like treatment to the poor patients and thus planned for the expansion of the hospital. The Chief Minister wants to begin the medical infrastructure works at a rapid pace.

Moreover, the hospital management has called for tenders to be submitted from registered contractors and firms for the renovation of the old spinal cord building located on the ground floor of the hospital. The interested firms can download the tender forms at www.eprocurement.gov.in while the last date of submission of forms is November 5.

Besides NIMS, the state government has also finalized plans to build four multi-specialty hospitals across four different corners of the City. In this regard, the Roads and Buildings State Minister Prashant Reddy oversaw the architectural designs of the NIMS expansion, setting up of the new medical colleges and hospitals in the state.