Hyderabad: NIMS to hold interim selection for MHM course on Nov 17

Hyderabad: The Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) will hold a provisional selection of candidates who aim at getting admitted into the Masters in Hospital Management (MHM) course for the year 2022.

The Dean of NIMS, Dr. N Bheerappa, said on Tuesday that the selection procedure is scheduled on November 17 from 10 am onwards at the NIMS campus.



Candidates whose names appear in the merit list should report at the campus with their Original certificates, hall ticket, and an admission fee as prescribed in the prospectus need to be submitted.



Candidates can check for fee structure on the official website.