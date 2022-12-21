Hyderabad: NIN to hold Nutrition Society’s 2-day national conference

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) will host the Nutrition Society of India’s (NSI) two-day annual national conference here on December 22 and 23. This will be the NSI’s 54th edition of the event.

The director and president of NIN stated that the conference aims to provide a platform for discussing aspects related to sustainable healthy diets for humans and their ecosystem in the Indian context.

The conference is set to feature over 1200 delegates and 200 volunteers along with international speakers.



Scientists from ICMR, CSIR, and FSSAI as well as professors and students of several universities from across the country will be a part of the conference.

Scientist G, NIN and Secretary, NSI, said “There will be two symposia, a debate, three orations, two young scientist award sessions, over 360 poster presentations, and 50 free communications in 6 broad areas of nutritional sciences.”