Hyderabad: Nine child labourers rescued from bangle unit

Hyderabad: Nine child labourers, all hailing from Bihar and employed at a banglemaking unit here were rescued on Tuesday, police said.

A police official said a man from Bihar had brought the children six months ago and got them employed at the bangle unit in Balapur here.

Based on specific information, the children, all below the age of 14, were rescued from the unit and rehabilitated in a home, while the man has been picked up for questioning, the official said.

A case under relevant sections of IPC, Juvenile Justice Act and Child Labour Act was registered, the official added.

Source: PTI

