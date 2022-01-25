Hyderabad: Nine including 7 women held for selling minor girl

Hyderabad: Balapur police on Monday arrested nine persons including seven women for allegedly selling a minor girl to a man based out of Mumbai for Rs 9 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Syed Altaf Ali, Akhil Ahmed, Zareena Begum, Shabana Begum, Shameem Sulthana, Nasreen Begum, Zahaida Begum, Arshia Begum and Chand Sultana.

The Rachakonda police said the prime accused Altaf Ali from Mumbai, divorced his wife and was in search of a young woman for marriage. He approached Akhil Ahmed, a broker from Quba colony in Shaheennagar.

Ahmed contacted Zareeena, Shabana, Shameem, Nasreen and Zahaida in order to find a girl for Ali. Rachakonda police commissioner said that Akhil with the help of others identified a minor girl who is a resident of Errakunta and convinced her mother to sell the victim for Rs. 3 lakh. After a deal was stuck, Altaf Ali came to the city. On information, the police raided the house and arrested them.

The police have registered a case under various sections of IPC including Section 17 of POCSO Act and Sections 3 and 5 of Immoral Traffic Act is booked. All the accused persons were remanded.