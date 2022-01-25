Hyderabad: Nine including 7 women held for selling minor girl

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th January 2022 1:32 pm IST
Hyderabad: Nine including 7 women held for selling minor girl
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Balapur police on Monday arrested nine persons including seven women for allegedly selling a minor girl to a man based out of Mumbai for Rs 9 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Syed Altaf Ali, Akhil Ahmed, Zareena Begum, Shabana Begum, Shameem Sulthana, Nasreen Begum, Zahaida Begum, Arshia Begum and Chand Sultana.

The Rachakonda police said the prime accused Altaf Ali from Mumbai, divorced his wife and was in search of a young woman for marriage. He approached Akhil Ahmed, a broker from Quba colony in Shaheennagar.

MS Education Academy

Ahmed contacted Zareeena, Shabana, Shameem, Nasreen and Zahaida in order to find a girl for Ali. Rachakonda police commissioner said that Akhil with the help of others identified a minor girl who is a resident of Errakunta and convinced her mother to sell the victim for Rs. 3 lakh. After a deal was stuck, Altaf Ali came to the city. On information, the police raided the house and arrested them.

The police have registered a case under various sections of IPC including Section 17 of POCSO Act and Sections 3 and 5 of Immoral Traffic Act is booked. All the accused persons were remanded.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button