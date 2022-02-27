Hyderabad: Nirmal municipality vice-chairperson rapes minor girl

Hyderabad: A teenage girl was raped by the vice-chairperson of Nirmal municipality. In connection with the same, a case was registered against him on Sunday.

According to Nirmal district Sub-Inspector K Vinay, the accused, Sajid Khan (35) lives in the city’s YSR Colony.

The 15-year-old victim, also from the same colony, is a Class VIII student. Under the guise of affection, Sajid raped the girl. He allegedly took her to several locations and raped her many times over a period of time, Telangana Today reported.

When her parents addressed the authorities, the horrifying occurrence became public. The victim was rescued and sent to the Sakhi centre in Nirmal.

A case was registered against accused Sajid under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and 376 (ii) (rape) of the Indian Penal Code based on a case filed by the girl, and investigations has commenced.

The teenager was sent for a medical examination, the police said.