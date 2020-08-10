Hyderabad Nizam’s pistol to be auctioned in UK

Hyderabad: Nizam of Hyderabad’s, 650 Flintlock Cavalry-Pistol built in 1825 is set to be auctioned by Holts Auctioneers of Norfolk. The weapon may have been carried by soldiers of the Hyderabad Cavalry during the First World War.

The valuation of pistol which was part of the trophies of arms that were made in England circa 1825 by several London gun makers who were contracted by the East Indian Company (EIC), has been pegged between Rs 70,000 and Rs 1 lakh. The pistol was built in 1825 for the Nizam of Hyderabad’s arsenal. Holland & Holland, a British gun making firm bought it in 1971.

The physical description of the pistol on invaluable.com, a site for the world’s premier auctions and galleries reads, “EX NIZAM OF HYDERABAD A .650 FLINTLOCK CAVALRY-PISTOL, MODEL ‘EAST INDIA CO. LANCER’S TYPE’, no. APX-821-FX-73, built circa 1825 for the Nizam Of Hyderabad’s arsenal and one of a number retailed in the 1970’s by Holland & Holland, with round unsighted 9in. barrel, London proofs, solid top-tang, Baker style lock with rampant lion trademark, semi-rainproof pan and ring-necked cock, walnut full-stock, heavy brass furniture including flat heel-cap with central iron lanyard ring, trigger-guard, three-screw sideplate and nose-cap with spring ramrod retainer, the captive iron ramrod with pan head and together with a copy of the Holland & Holland catalogue ‘The Nizam’s Cavalry Pistols As Trophies Of Arms’”

The live auction will be carried out on September 7, 2020, 11:00 AM BST at Wolferton, United Kingdom.