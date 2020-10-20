Hyderabad: No clarity on how Hafizbaba Nagar flooded, leaders’ claims fake

Hyderabad: Panic gripped among the public at Kanchanbagh and its surrounding areas after Gurram Cheruvu aka Balapur lake Bund collapsed on Saturday midnight. After which several parts in Old City were seen inundated, including the HafeezBaba Nagar.

It is stated that every river has two outlets, one which is against the gravity and flows with high pressure and the second outlet is for the normal water flow.

However, When the greater Hyderabad Municipal Cooporation (GHMC) was opening the normal water flow outlet they were opposed by the residents of HafeezBaba Nagar after which the government opened the gravity outlet which flowed with greater pressure.

Was the Balapur wall collapse an accident?

Besides, several families in these areas were already evacuated after heavy rains lashed the city on Tuesday earlier this week. The heavy outflows from the lake even entered into residential complexes in the area, after severely damaging the roads.

Balapur Lake contributes to one per cent of total water storage for the city. The lake with a useful storage capacity of 8046 million litres overflowed five years ago. After spells of rainfall on Saturday evening, the lake began overflowing.

Abdul Wahab, AIMIM Corporator from Chandrayangutta, in his first video was caught saying that the Balapur Lake walls is being broken down, however, in the second video he claimed it to be a accident.

This water from the lake entered the colonies like Falaknuma, Hashmabad, Chandrayangutta, Al Jubail Colony and others after the incessant heavy rains. And other smaller nalas too would get flooded again.

On the other hand, the claims done by Old City’s ruling party during one of their public gatherings said that the Chandrangutta constituency would never have any flooding. The leaders claimed that the Old City’s infrastructure has well developed from over years now, “No matter how much it rains no one would get flooded and no citizens would have to stay in the function hall, unlike the past years.”

Ironically, all the claims and promises appear fake.