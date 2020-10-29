Hyderabad: No drinking water supply for 24 hrs in several areas

Nihad Amani
Updated: 29th October 2020 12:01 pm IST
Hyderabad: The works which are underway on national highway 765 to shift pipelines are expected to be completed in three days. Pipelines coming in the way of widening roads are to be moved into village areas by giving a little way to construct the wide junction for easy vehicular movement.

 Krishna Phase-2, a 1400 mm main ring-1 pipeline supplying fresh water to Hyderabad will undergo junction works. The repair process will continue for 24 hours from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday. So, fresh water supply will be interrupted in the areas linked to the pipeline.

Mehdipatnam, Caravan, Langer House, Kakatiya Nagar, Humayun Nagar, Tallagadda, Asif Nagar, MES, Shaikpet, Oyu Colony, Tolichowki, Mallepally, Vijay Nagar Colony, Bhojagutta, Jiaguda, Red Hills, Secretariat, Old MLA Quarters, Allanda , Himayat Nagar, Budwel, Hyderguda, Rajendranagar, Upparpally, Suleiman Nagar, MM Pahadi, Attapur, Chintalmet, Kishanbagh, Gandhanguda, Kishmatpur areas may face water supply interruptions.

