Hyderabad: No Pandit at Hindutva meeting on Kashmir Files movie

Hyderabad: A Digital Hindu Conclave that was held on Saturday in the city shed light on the movie “The Kashmir Files.” The discussion revolved around how the movie helped in “spreading awareness and bringing reality to light about the Kashmiri Pandit exodus.”

Interestingly, there was no Kashmiri pandit on the panel of 10 speakers.

Praising the movie The Kashmir Files, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and BJP leader Nirmal Singh said the movie started a much-needed debate. Talking further about the movie he said, “This movie isn’t fiction, it’s historical, it highlights the how anti-nationals and radical Islamist forces committed the exodus and it has started a debate about India’s nationalism.”

He called Hindutva, “India’s nationalism”. According to Singh, Jammu and Kashmir, in Independent India has been a laboratory to experiment. “Pro congress, Pseudo secularists, Jihadi, leftists, communists are the people responsible for Article 370 and also they don’t believe in Nationalism,” he remarked.

He also heavily criticized Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for making a speech on the movie in the Delhi Assembly. Kejriwal had sardonically remarked that instead of making the movie tax-free, they might as well put it up on Youtube for everyone to watch. Singh accused Kejriwal of making fun of Kashmiri Pandits and questioned the CM’s motives.

“The Kashmir Files is not a movie, it is the voice of Kashmiri Hindus, the voice which was suppressed by secular and Muslim appeasing governments,” remarked Pradeep Bhandari, a journalist who also identifies himself as a nationalist.

“I feel sad that it has taken 32 years for a Hindu majority nation to understand the truth and also how my journalist community has not spoken enough about the exodus,”he added.

He also spoke about the Kashmiri separatist leader Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate saying, “Bitta Karate has confessed on camera about killing Kashmiri Pandits but no action has been taken against him in this case.”

M Vinod Kumar, who calls himself a social media activist runs a popular right-wing propaganda Youtube channel was also part of the event. As per Vinod, Bollywood has made only trash movies about Hindus, but The Kashmir Files is very different and highlights the Kashmiri Pandit exodus very well.

Jagadguru Swami Raghav Devacharya of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh started his speech with loud chants of Jai Sri Ram, Bharat Mata Ki jai, and Vandemataram.

“This land belongs to Hindus and no one else,” he remarked. Talking about terrorist attacks in India he said ‘’whenever there have been terrorist attacks we Hindus have become one’’. He said India is a very peaceful and equal country but there are ”some” people who are talking about the disorder.

It should be noted that the Digital Hindu conclave event has become a regular event across the nation. The events are held on various current issues that the right-wing talks about.

Priest Pujya Jagadguru, MP BJP incharge Murlidhar Rao, Former Deputy CM Jammu and Kashmir Dr Nirmal Singh, Actress Renu Desai, Founder of Jankibaat Pradeep Bhandari, and Youtuber M Vinodh Kumar were present at the conclave.