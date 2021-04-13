Hyderabad: No vaccine for frontline sanitation workers; centers report shortage

Hyderabad: As the state continues to see a spike of COVID-19 cases, many vaccination centers are witnessing huge crowds even as there is a reported shortage.

Video footage from the vaccination centers in Hyderabad showed no social distancing or COVID-19 protocols being maintained. According to an NDTV report, earlier today, the vaccine supply ran out at Musheerabad, where a school was converted into a vaccine center for frontline workers especially

Many frontline sanitation workers had to wait for hours before they left disappointed. A nurse at the Centre said the supply will come tomorrow, the report said.

This is a similar case in many centers across the city.

Yesterday, Telangana joined several states in flagging a severe vaccine shortage, writing to the Centre that its stocks would last only for three more days.

On Monday, state health director G Srinivas Rao told NDTV they were expecting 3.62 lakh doses by the end of the day.

In a letter sent to Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday, Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar asked for 30 lakh doses of vaccines for the next 15 days.

The letter said that the number of vaccinations crossed 1.15 lakh per day on Friday and the state wants to increase this capacity to 2 lakh per day.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said the ongoing “Tika Utsav” should be an opportunity to achieve 100 per cent vaccination for the frontline workers.

The ministry said that 80.8 per cent in the state are asymptomatic while 19.2 per cent are symptomatic.

A total of 16,118 people are in institutional or home quarantine. The recovery rate of Telangana is 92.21 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.53 per cent.