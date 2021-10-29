Hyderabad: No water supply in parts of the city on October 29

Hyderabad: The drinking water supply will be cut off for 24 hours in certain parts of the city, beginning from 6:00 AM on October 29.

Areas such as Nizampet, Bachupally, Mallampet, Pragati Nagar, Hyder Nagar, Rajendranagar, KPHB, Bhagyanagar, Vasanthnagar, and SP Nagar, are said to bear the inconvenience. Apart from the aforementioned areas, water supply will also be disrupted in Vijaypuri, Deeptinagar, Srinagar, Laxminagar, and Chandanagar.

As per a report from Telangana Today, the decision has been taken due to repair works being carried out at Kalabgoor to Patancheru drinking water pipeline. Earlier on Friday, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) released a statement saying, “There is leakage on the pipeline at multiple places which will be rectified”.

The authority requested people to use water judiciously until the issue is resolved.