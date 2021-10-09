Hyderabad: No water supply in several parts of old city on Monday

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has announced on Friday that there will be no water supply in various areas of the Old City for 24 hours from 6 am on October 11 to 6 am on October 12.

The affected areas mentioned are Miralam, Kishanbagh, Jubail Colony reservoir areas, Balapur reservoir commanding area and Aliabad.

The HMWS&SB has said that due to the junction works undertaken at the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Phase 1 and to enable the construction of a foot over bridge (FOB) near the Omer Hotel in Chandrayangutta, there will be a shutdown of the drinking water supply.

Further, the HMWS&SB officials have advised the consumers to use water conservatively to avoid any difficulties.