Hyderabad: No water supply in several parts of old city on Monday

By News Desk|   Published: 9th October 2021 7:11 pm IST
Hyderabad: No Water Supply in different areas of Old City on Monday
(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has announced on Friday that there will be no water supply in various areas of the Old City for 24 hours from 6 am on October 11 to 6 am on October 12.

The affected areas mentioned are Miralam, Kishanbagh, Jubail Colony reservoir areas, Balapur reservoir commanding area and Aliabad.

The HMWS&SB has said that due to the junction works undertaken at the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Phase 1 and to enable the construction of a foot over bridge (FOB) near the Omer Hotel in Chandrayangutta, there will be a shutdown of the drinking water supply.

MS Education Academy

Further, the HMWS&SB officials have advised the consumers to use water conservatively to avoid any difficulties.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button