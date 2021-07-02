Hyderabad: No water supply in some areas on July 5

By Sameer|   Published: 2nd July 2021 10:09 am IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has informed that there will be no water supply in some areas in the city between 6 a.m. on July 5 and 6 a.m. on July 6 due to pipeline works at Nagole junction.

According to a report published in Telangana Today, the areas where water supply will be disrupted are Balapur, Maisaram, Barkas, Mekalamandi, Bholakpur, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Boudhanagar, Marredpally, Railways, MES, Cantonment, Prakash Nagar, Patigadda, Hasmathpet, Ferozguda, Goutham Nagar, Vaishalinagar, BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Auto Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Mahindra Hills, Elugutta, Ramanthapur, Uppal, Nacharam, Habsiguda, Chilkanagar, Beerappagadda, Boduppal (partial), Meerpet and Badangpet.

The HMWSSB has requested the consumers to use water conservatively to avoid difficulties.

