Hyderabad: No water supply on April 1

Hyderabad: The city water board on Monday announced that water supply will remain affected in various parts of the city for 24 hours from 6 am on April 1 to 6 am on April 2.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) said that areas including Miralam Reservoir, Kishan Bagh, supplies under O&M Division-I, Aliabad Reservoir, Aljubail Colony, Balapur Reservoir (partial supplies) under O&M Division-II, and reservoir commanding areas.

HMWSSB officials have advised consumers to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience. They said that due to the junction work related to Krishna Drinking Water Supply Phase-I, for facilitating the flyover proposed between DLL, Chandrayangutta and Kandikal Gate, there will be a shutdown of the drinking water supply.