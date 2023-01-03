Hyderabad: Notorious gangster Ayub Khan booked for extortion

Hyderabad: The Hussainialam police have registered an extortion case against a notorious gangster Ayub Khan aka Ayub Pahelwan and his associates for allegedly threatening a woman in a property dispute in the old city.

The 57-year-old Jameelunissa Begum a resident of Khilwat had lodged a complaint with the Hussainialam police alleging that rowdy sheeter Ayub Khan and his associates who are identified as Meraj Khan, Munna of Murad Nagar, Ansar, Azhar Baba are threatening her pertaining to a property located at MOC Colony at Bahadurpura. That’s not all, the gangster had allegedly intimidated her to vacate the house admeasuring 154 Sq yards, otherwise she and her sons will be killed.

Though she is the owner of the house, the gangster had been trying to extort and threaten the woman, upon which she lodged a complaint with the police. M Narasimha, sub-Inspector of police Hussainialam registered a case under IPC section 384 (Extortion) and 511. Investigation is underway and a hunt has been launched against Ayub Khan.

Though the case was registered on December 28, 2022, the matter was kept under wraps.

In September 2022, Ayub Pahelwan who was convicted in a fake passport case in 2018 walked out of jail after completing imprison term.

Pahelwan who is a resident of Bilal Nagar that falls under the jurisdiction of Kalapather Police Station was sent to jail in 2018. It was December 2017 when he was detained at Mumbai Airport when he returned from Saudi Arabia. Later, Hyderabad Police conducted the inquiry.