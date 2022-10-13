Hyderabad: Notorious rowdy sheeter held in old city, dagger seized

Hyderabad: The south zone crime team of CCS on Thursday apprehended a notorious rowdy sheeter and seized arms from his possession. Shaik Ahmed Bin Omar Bawazeer a resident of Barkas, Chandrayangutta is involved in more than four bodily offence cases in the old city.

On a tip of information about the presence of a rowdy sheeter who is wanted in a criminal case carrying a dagger and a dummy pistol, the CCS police at Chandrayangutta picked up the accused.

The police have recovered arms from his possession.

“The accused was threatening the public by showing a dagger weapon (knife) and a dummy pistol. The accused person is being handed over to Chandrayangutta PS for further investigation” said ACP Hari Kaushik.