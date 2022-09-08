Hyderabad: NRAI to host Indian Restaurant Conclave 2022 in city

Hyderabad: City chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) will be hosting an industry event ‘Indian Restaurant Conclave 2022’ on September 13 at HICC. The food industry is gearing up for growing out of the lockdown slump.

The Indian restaurant industry has been immensely impacted by the pandemic. In 2020-21, the Indian food services industry declined 53% and about 25% of food business operators permanently shut their shop and this led to about 24 lakh job losses.

However, the food services industry is finding its feet back and is likely to be a Rs 4.72 lakh cr industry shortly, said Shankar Krishnamurthy, NRAI Hyderabad Chapter head.

Also Read Hyderabad: Iranian Ambassador Ali Chegini visits MANUU

“The organised market share of restaurants in Hyderabad is estimated to be Rs 6,037 crore. Of this, the standalone restaurants market share is about Rs 4,657 crore and chain restaurants about Rs 1,380 crore. Sadly, the unorganised sector has become the ‘elephant in the room’, that is not being addressed by anyone, including the industry bodies,” he said at the announcement of the conclave. It will be inaugurated by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

“Some of the additional measures we expect from the various Governments are relief from over-regulation and excessive licensing and other challenges,” he said.

NRAI has over five lakh restaurants, quick service restaurants, bars, cloud kitchens and catering across India. With 73 lakh people working, the hotel industry is the third largest employer in the country.

“A lot of international and national brands are likely to announce their plans for Telangana at the conclave,” said Shaaz Mehmood, chapter founder of NRAI Hyderabad. The conclave will have workshops on digital marketing, food styling, safety in food, financing, real estate, culinary, wine masterclass and more. It will also showcase the latest technology and practices in the industry.